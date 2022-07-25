News
Presidential committee critical of response to ‘protest movement’
Security measures alone insufficient to meet toxic combination of economic-political-social crises
By Shamindra Ferdinando
A three-member committee that probed the failure on the part of the then government to quell the May 09 incidents was planning to hand over its report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he was forced to flee the country on 13 July.The committee consisted of Admiral of the Fleet (ret.) Wasantha Karannagoda (Chairman), Marshal of the Air Force (ret.) Roshan Gunatilleke and General (ret.) Daya Ratnayake.
Well informed sources told The Island that the committee had handed over an interim report that dealt with three or four critical points/issues to the then President Rajapaksa.
Sources said that even after the eruption of violent protests at the private residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at Pangiriwatta, Mirihana, on the night of 31 March, the growing threat appeared to have been largely ignored.President Gotabaya Rajapaksa moved to the President’s House in the first week of April.
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Service commanders, the IGP and several officers, at different levels, appeared before the committee at the Office of the Governor of the Western Province, Marshal of Air Force Roshan Gunatilleke. The committee examined the ease with which goons targeted the properties of some ruling party politicians in the aftermath of an attack the supporters of the then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa carried out on the Galle Face protesters on 09 May.
Karannagoda and Ratnayake served as the Governor of the North Western Province and Secretary to the Trade Ministry, respectively, at the time of the high-profile investigation. The committee questioned the security setup that was overwhelmed by the protest movement.
Sources acknowledged that the rapid developments that threatened the entire government set-up couldn’t have been tackled by security measures alone. The rapidity with which the protest movement grew had made it quite impossible to de-escalate the threat by security measures alone, senior officials involved with the evacuation of the then President said. Sources said that the toxic combination of political- economic-social crisis simply overwhelmed the government.
Just over a week before the July 09 attack on the President’s House, the then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa promoted Army Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Vikum Liyanage to the rank of Lt. Gen. and appointed him Commander of the Army.Although the government was aware that the protesters were planning to take over the President’s House on 09 July, the police and the armed forces had been ordered to protect the place without shooting.Once the defences at Chatham Street collapsed the military brass asked the President to vacate the President’s House.
Among those present at that time were Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne, who was re-appointed by newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, Navy Chief Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugutenna, IGP C.D. Wickremaratne and State Intelligence Service Chief Maj. Gen. Suresh Sally.
CDS General Shavendra Silva was in Kochi, India, to attend the 6th Deputy National Security Advisor Level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave. Having led the government delegation at the Kochin conference (July 6-9), by the time Gen. Silva returned around 12. 20 pm 09 July, the President and first lady Iyoma Rajapaksa had been moved to the nearby Navy base where preparations were underway for them to board SLNS Gajabahu.
What really saved the day was their ability to take a route from the President’s House without attracting the attention of the protesters. Contrary to reports, the first couple had been under naval protection on the ground for some time before they boarded SLNS Gajabahu formerly of the US Coast Guard. Sri Lanka commissioned the High Endurance Cutter in June, 2019, at an event attended by the then President Maithripala Sirisena and US Ambassador Teplitz.
The Navy headquarters politely declined to disclose the time the vessel departed the Colombo port or arrived at the Trincomalee harbour. However, sources said that the vessel docked at around 10 am on July 10 in Trincomalee, where the first couple stayed the night. On the following day, the first couple flew to Katunayake air base from Trincomalee via Ratmalana.
The security forces top brass had discussed rapidly changing developments with the President at the Katunayake air base before the CDS flanked by service commanders appealed for calm at a hastily arranged media briefing.In spite of the President personally requesting Sri Lankan Airlines Chairman Asoka Pathirage to make arrangements for him, his wife and bodyguards to leave on a SriLankan flight, the Rajapaksa appointee has explained his inability to assist. They hadn’t been able to secure seats on the Etihad flight and finally flew on AN 32, one of the precious transport aircraft belonging to the SLAF.Sources asserted that had there been a proper and realistic assessment of the public resentment towards the powers that be the President wouldn’t have stayed at the President’s House till almost noon on July 09.
SJB cals on Speaker to summon Parliament
Attacks on Galle Face protesters:
The SJB has called on Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to hold an immediate Party Leaders’ meeting to fix a date to summon Parliament to debate on recent incidents pertaining to sending security forces to dismantle the GotaGoGama protest site at Galle Face.
Chief Opposition Whip and Kandy District SJB MP, Lakshman Kiriella has, in a letter to the Speaker, said that they condemned the brutal attack of protesters at GotaGoGama, journalists, lawyers who intervened in their professional capacity and bystanders on 22 July. “The international community, too, has condemned this dastardly act. This would certainly tarnish the image of this nation and it would be detrimental to our national interests at a time the country is in urgent need of the support of the members of the international community,” Kiriella has said in his letter, calling on the Speaker to summon Parliament immediately to conduct a debate on the issue.
Norochcholai running out of coal: 14-hour power cuts feared
By Ifham Nizam
A 14-hour power cut would be inevitable if the Power and Energy Ministry failed to raise Rs. 330 billion for the purchase of annual coal stocks, a top official said.
“Coal stocks are dwindling and purchases have to be made before September, ” he added.Water levels, too, had dropped by 50 percent in the reservoirs, he said.
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has said coal stocks for the LakVijaya Power Plant Complex cannot be ordered for want of US dollars.
PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that the supply of electricity would become a problem from September 2022 to next April 2023.USD 610 Million is required for purchasing 2.2 million MT of coal.
“We are not far from Sri Lanka moment”: Imran Khan
Lahore: July 24, 2022 (ANI):Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday warned that Pakistan is not far from a ‘Sri Lanka moment’ when the public will pour out into the streets for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ against the ‘mafia’ led by Asif Zardari and the Sharif family.Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that the mafia led by Asif Zardari and the Sharif family has brought the country to its knees politically and economically in just over three months to save their illegally accumulated wealth.
“In just over three months the Zardari – Sharifs’ mafia has brought the country to its knees politically and economically; simply to save their illegally accumulated wealth amassed over 30 years of plundering Pakistan. My question is: how long will state institutions continue to allow this?” he tweeted.
“I can say with certainty after my interaction with our nation and their response to my call for Haqeeqi Azadi that the people of Pakistan have had enough and will not allow these mafias to continue their loot and plunder,” he added.
“We are not far from a Sri Lanka moment when our public pours out into the streets,” Mr Khan said.
Imran Khan’s remarks came as the Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by the PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi challenging Punjab Assembly (PA) Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s decision on the Chief Minister’s re-election in Hamza Shahbaz’s favour a day earlier, ARY News reported.
A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial summoned Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly after PTI and PML-Q filed petitions against the victory of Hamza Shahbaz during the election for the Chief Minister of Punjab.
A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar led the proceedings of the case.The Supreme court also summoned Hamza Shahbaz, attorney general, chief secretary Punjab and advocate general Punjab, and further directed the deputy speaker to bring the record of the Punjab Chief Minister election, ARY News reported.
During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that there is nothing in their decision that the deputy speaker mentioned during the assembly proceedings.
“We are here to learn and will summon the deputy speaker so that he could identify the paragraph from the top court’s decision which he used to decide on the matter,” he said.
The Supreme Court has summoned Dost Muhammad Mazari at 2:30 pm today for citing Article 63A of the Constitution and not counting the votes of defecting lawmakers as well as electing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab Chief Minister.
This comes after the former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition against Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling to reject 10 PML-Q votes in Punjab Chief Minister’s elections, media reports said.
Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) reached the Supreme Court registry in Lahore late at night and submitted a petition against Punjab’s Chief Ministerial election.The petition stated that the ruling violated the top court’s decision with regard to the interpretation of Article 63 A of the Constitution and asked the court to annul the ruling.
Earlier, PML-N’s Shahbaz was re-elected as the chief minister of Punjab after the votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were rejected by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.
On Friday, Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shahbaz got 179 votes. However, 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.
Following the counting of votes, the deputy speaker, citing Article 63A of the Constitution, rejected ten votes cast by the PML-Q members. As a result, Hamza Shahbaz received 179 votes, while Pervaiz Elahi managed to bag 176 votes.Hamza Shehbaz took oath as Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday.
