Sports
143rd Battle of the Blues ends in a draw
S. Thomas’ College posted 142 for six wickets at stumps in their second essay as they defied their arch rivals Royal College to force a draw and retain the shield in the 143rd Battle of the Blues ended at the SSC on Saturday.
After restricting S. Thomas’ to 242 runs, Royal posted 219 for eight wickets declared but the boys from Mount Lavinia prevailed for more than 60 overs to make it a draw.
Skipper Ryan Fernando who could not make a big impression in the first innings came up with a decisive half century in the second innings. Fernando batted for almost three hours as he top scored with 74 runs (117 balls) inclusive of ten fours.
Sports
Sri Lanka steady in Mathews’ 100th Test
Rex Clementine in Galle
Test cricket can be cruel at times. Take the case of former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin. After playing the game for 16 long years, nearly half of them as captain, he was left stranded on 99 Test matches and never got a chance to play his 100th game. So was Curtly Ambrose, who finished on 98 Tests. We Sri Lankans have treated our own legends shabbily. Both Arjuna and Aravinda finished on 93 Tests each although they could have gone onto complete the milestone of 100 Test matches.
Aravinda was told in 2002 that from that point on he will only be considered for limited overs cricket and his days playing his favourite format were over. He didn’t argue with the selectors but vented his anger on bowlers scoring a stunning double hundred in his last innings in Test cricket. There was total carnage and that was his way of saying he’ll go on his terms.
No one would doubt Mathews’ place in the side. Not that many youngsters are knocking on the door to knock off their former captain. But cricket in our part of the world at times can be a vicious circle. Already thrown out of the white ball team, his detractors can find many ways to skin him. There are terms like ‘fitness tests’, ‘youth policy’, ‘looking at the future’ and ‘an aging team’.
Mathews sealed the deal in May this year when he scored back to back hundreds in Bangladesh (199 and 145). So his place was secured until at least he completed the milestone of 100 Tests. Now, he’s taken a fresh guard and declared he wants 10,000 Test runs. Good on him.
Sri Lanka Cricket felicitated Mathews before the start of the game with his family present. His team mates made sure that they put up a splendid show ending the day on 315 for six and they were looking set to post a competitive total, something essential in Galle in the first innings.
Mathews made 42 before getting a thin edge off Nauman Ali and was caught behind. He was involved in a crucial 75 run stand for the fourth wicket with Dinesh Chandimal.Chandimal was the top scorer in the Sri Lankan innings making 80. The former captain has been in great touch having hit back to back half-centuries in the first Test against Pakistan and a career best 206 not out against Australia in the second Test.
A hundred was there for the taking for Chandimal but he threw it away with a rash shot. His 80 contained nine fours and two sixes.Openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando gave Sri Lanka a solid start adding 92 runs for the first wicket. Fernando batted superbly with excellent use of feet. He hit four fours and three lofted sixes with the third hit over the ropes brining up his seventh half-century in Test match cricket. The vey next ball after the milestone he was caught behind.
Niroshan Dickwella was retained despite much criticism and he came up with a knock that could save his place and was unbeaten on 42 at stumps having hit five fours and one six.Both teams did two changes with Pakistan giving a surprise by dropping former captain Azhar Ali. Sri Lanka handed Test debut to Dunith Wellalage.
Sports
Raphinha on target as Barcelona beat Real Madrid in Las Vegas Clasico
Raphinha scored the only goal of the game as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first Clasico of the season in Las Vegas.The Brazil winger — signed from Leeds this month — put Barca ahead in the 27th minute of the Soccer Champions Tour friendly, firing into the top corner after Eder Militao gave the ball away.Substitute Marco Asensio missed Madrid’s best chance, shooting wide, and Thibaut Courtois made a string of late saves as Barcelona dominated in front of a crowd of 61,299 fans.Robert Lewandowski, who was presented as a Barca player on Wednesday, started his first game for the club at the Allegiant Stadium alongside fellow summer signings Raphinha and Andreas Christensen.
Madrid were without Karim Benzema — who only joined preseason training this week — so Eden Hazard started in attack, while there were also starting spots for new arrivals Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni.
“Benzema is the best player in the world,” head coach Carlo Ancelotti told Real Madrid TV after the match. “Of course when he isn’t there we miss something.”
Lewandowski got a first sight of goal in the 11th minute when his fierce effort was saved by Courtois at the near post.Madrid responded through Fede Valverde, who hit the post from distance, before Ansu Fati shot wide after Eduardo Camavinga lost the ball.
Rudiger — who began the match at left-back, with David Alaba playing in central defence — got forward after 26 minutes, cutting inside and shooting across goal, before Raphinha opened the scoring moments later at the other end.
Militao, harried by Barca’s high press, attempted a risky pass across the penalty area, and the winger took advantage, taking a touch before shooting left-footed past Thibaut Courtois for his second goal of preseason.Lewandowski had a close-range effort blocked by Alaba and Jordi Alba was booked for bringing down Vinicius Junior on the break before half-time.
Barca coach Xavi Hernandez made five changes at the break — introducing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Lewandowski — while counterpart Carlo Ancelotti brought on six new players including a new-look midfield of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.Asensio spurned an excellent opportunity to level in the 58th minute, shooting off target after exchanging passes with Lucas Vazquez.
Another substitute, Franck Kessie, was denied by Courtois and Barcelona were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty after Alvaro Odriozola handled inside the box.Courtois was called into action again to save from Ousmane Dembele and Sergino Dest, and Mariano Diaz headed wide, in a hectic final few minutes.
“In the second half we controlled the ball better,” Ancelotti said. “In the first half we defended well, with a low block, but we lacked a bit of quality. We saw that in the second half.”
(ESPN)
Sports
USA and Canada claim 4x100m upsets on dramatic penultimate day in Oregon
On paper, Jamaica’s women’s 4x100m team looked unbeatable. The US squad shredded those predictions, using better teamwork to win the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.Similarly, the Canadian team claimed an upset in the men’s 4x100m on Saturday (23), as Andre De Grasse anchored the quartet to gold ahead of USA.
On a day of 4x100m surprises, there was also a second world javelin title for Anderson Peters, Pedro Pichardo added world gold to his Olympic triple jump title, Gudaf Tsegay took the 5000m title and Emmanuel Korir kicked to 800m victory.
In the women’s 4x100m final, as Twanisha Terry held off a hard-charging Shericka Jackson on the home stretch, the crowd at Hayward Field produced the loudest roar in nine days of competition.
“It was not expected of us today and I am glad we pulled it through,” said Melissa Jefferson, who ran the first leg for USA.
She added that she and her teammates “have a lot of confidence in ourselves and I knew we would show the world what we are capable of.”
The US team ran a world-leading 41.14, the second-fastest ever at a World Championships, with Jamaica clocking 41.18. They reversed positions from the Tokyo Olympics, where Jamaica claimed the gold and the US won the silver.
“The race was electrifying,” said Terry. “You heard the stadium. The stadium went crazy. We just brought it home.”
The US won its eighth gold medal and 13th overall in the event after placing third in 2019.
Jamaica, which captured its 16th medal, not only fielded the three world and Olympic medallists in the 100m, but in Elaine Thompson-Herah, the nation had the fastest woman alive in the 100m. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the five-time and reigning world champion in the 100m and Jackson is the fastest woman alive in the 200m. They had five individual medals from this World Championships between them.
Kemba Nelson, the leadoff leg, was the 60m champion for the University of Oregon in 2021 and running on her home track.The members of the US team, by comparison, had no hardware to show from their individual events in Eugene. Jefferson was eighth in the 100m, Abby Steiner placed fifth in the 200m, Jenna Prandini did not reach the final in the 200m and Terry did not make the 100m final.But the US team had experience from the preliminary round, with Steiner replacing Aleia Hobbs as the only difference in team composition. For Jamaica, Nelson was the only carryover.
“Of course, we wanted to win,” said Thompson-Herah. “But we are glad for the silver tonight and we cannot complain.”
Fraser-Pryce won her third medal in Eugene — one gold and two silvers — for a total of 14 World Championships medals, tying compatriot Usain Bolt.
Germany won its first medal since 2009 in the 4x100m, clocking 42.03, while Nigeria placed fourth with an African record of 42.22.Dina Asher-Smith pulled up with an injury ahead of the final hand-off for Great Britain, the team going on to finish sixth.With a better final handoff and a determined De Grasse, Canada reclaimed the top spot on the men’s 4x100m podium for the first time since 1997.
“It’s not on home soil, but it felt like it,” De Grasse said of the cheering Canadians who came down for the World Championships.
The tight-knit Canadian quartet, who have grown up together in the sport, clocked a world-leading 37.48, with De Grasse running a final leg of 8.79 to keep Marvin Bracy-Williams-Williams of the US in his rear-view mirror. The US ran 37.55, with Great Britain taking the bronze in 37.83.
Aaron Brown led off for Canada, followed by Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and De Grasse. The US had a formidable team of Christian Coleman, the 2019 world 100m champion, two-time world 200m champion Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall and Bracy-Williams, who was second in the 100m. Fred Kerley, the world 100m champ, suffered an injury in the 200m and was not available for the relay.
“When Andre got (the baton) with the lead,” said Brown, “there’s no way they are going to catch him.”
However, De Grasse, who has struggled with injuries and Covid-19 this season, said he was tightening up a little bit. “I was hoping not to get caught,” he said.With a semifinal exit in the 100m and withdrawal from the 200m, the Olympic 200m champion said it was an advantage to have fresh legs instead of running six races.Bracy-Williams said the US had a “few things to clean up” on the exchanges. “Mine was not very good and that may have cost us the race,” he said. “Nonetheless, we got a medal, got the stick around. We will win next time.”
And after failing to make the final at the Tokyo Olympics, the US appreciated a medal of any kind. De Grasse’s victory brought some joy to his household after his partner, defending world champion Nia Ali, crashed out of the 100m hurdles heats.
(worldathletics.org)
Presidential committee critical of response to ‘protest movement’
SJB cals on Speaker to summon Parliament
Norochcholai running out of coal: 14-hour power cuts feared
‘Dates have the highest sugar content to fight Coronavirus’
U.S. Congress to probe assets fleecing by US citizens of Sri Lankan origin
Sunday Island 27 December – Headlines
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Last minute desertions undermined Dullas Camp – Prof Jayasumana
-
Features5 days ago
The new President must learn from Gota!
-
Features5 days ago
Choose Ranil and you choose a cycle of carnage and catastrophe
-
News2 days ago
DEW alleges US must have approved removal of Galle Face protesters
-
News3 days ago
Fuel will be issued according to last digit on number plates
-
Editorial4 days ago
A dream come true — for Ranil
-
News2 days ago
BASL, Cardinal, HRCSL, etc., condemn attack on protesters
-
News5 days ago
Sajith pulls out of race as SLPP rift widens